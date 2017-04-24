‘Happy Birthday India, from India,’ PM Modi wishes Jonty Rhodes’ daughter

Rhodes daughter was born in April 2015 and he had decided to name her ‘India’. Rhodes daughter was born in April 2015 and he had decided to name her ‘India’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday wished former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes’ daughter, named ‘India’, on her second birthday.

Rhodes’ daughter was born in April 2015 and he had decided to name her ‘India’. He said that it was his way of expressing his love for the country and the respect he has for its rich mix of culture, heritage and tradition.

Rhodes, who is part of IPL side Mumbai Indians’ support staff, posted a picture of himself with his daughter, who turned two on Sunday.

“Happy Birthday baby India; 2 today #landofyourbirth,” Rhodes tweeted.

Happy Birthday baby India; 2 today #landofyourbirth pic.twitter.com/RGVxmXRjRv — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) 23 April 2017

Modi tagged Rhodes and wrote,”Happy birthday to India, from India. :).”

Happy birthday to India, from India. :) http://t.co/DbOZFEKLe9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 23 April 2017

In 2015, Rhodes had said he appreciated that India has a rich mix of culture, heritage and tradition and that’s why he was naming his daughter ‘India’.

“It is a very spiritual country, very forward-thinking nation. I really like that combination. You have to have a good balance of life. With the name like India, she will have the best of both worlds and that sort of balance,” Rhodes had said.

