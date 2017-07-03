Latest News
Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: Twitteratti wishes the off-spinner as he turns 37

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh turned 37 on Monday and the sports fraternity took to social media to wish the Indian bowler on his special day.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: July 3, 2017 11:15 am
Harbhajan Singh, Birthday, Indian Express Harbhajan Singh turns 37. (Source: Express Archive)
Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh turned 37 on Monday and the sports fraternity took to social media to wish the Indian bowler on his special day. Harbhajan has so far played a total of 103 Test matches where he has scalped 417 wickets while has bagged 269 dismissals in 236 ODI matches. It’s not only his wickets that make Harbhajan a special player for Indian side but also it’s his hard-hitting abilities with the bat lower down the order. The right-hander has scored two hundreds in the longest format including the best individual score of 115.

In 2001, he became the first Indian bowler to pick a hat-trick in Test cricket. Here’s what his friends from cricketing and sports world have to say.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

