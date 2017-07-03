Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: Twitteratti wishes the off-spinner as he turns 37

Harbhajan Singh turns 37. (Source: Express Archive) Harbhajan Singh turns 37. (Source: Express Archive)

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh turned 37 on Monday and the sports fraternity took to social media to wish the Indian bowler on his special day. Harbhajan has so far played a total of 103 Test matches where he has scalped 417 wickets while has bagged 269 dismissals in 236 ODI matches. It’s not only his wickets that make Harbhajan a special player for Indian side but also it’s his hard-hitting abilities with the bat lower down the order. The right-hander has scored two hundreds in the longest format including the best individual score of 115.

In 2001, he became the first Indian bowler to pick a hat-trick in Test cricket. Here’s what his friends from cricketing and sports world have to say.

Happy birthday @harbhajan_singh have a good one paji!!lots of love ❤️ to your family and beautiful daughter 🎉🌺🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/MVju5TA1qV — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 2 July 2017

@harbhajan_singh happy birthday Bhaju ..may god bless u and ur family ..have a great day — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) 2 July 2017

Happy birthday Bhajju paa @harbhajan_singh enjoy how you always do 🤗😘 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) 3 July 2017

A very Happy Birthday to Bhajji , a fighter I know since 1997. Stay blessed @harbhajan_singh ! pic.twitter.com/FoOI4wfk0W — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 3 July 2017

@harbhajan_singh happy birthday brother have a good one! — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) 2 July 2017

Happy Birthday Bhajju Pa. Wish you a great year ahead 🎉@harbhajan_singh — Rishab Pant (@RishabPant777) 3 July 2017

Happy birthday @harbhajan_singh paaji .. have a great year ahead! May baba ji bless you always 🙏🏼 — Mandeep Singh (@mandeeps12) 3 July 2017

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd