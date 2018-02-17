Happy Birthday AB de Villiers: One of cricket’s most complete batsman turns 34

AB de Villiers turned 33 on Saturday. (Source: CSA Twitter File) AB de Villiers turned 33 on Saturday. (Source: CSA Twitter File)

Abraham Benjamin de Villiers, commonly known as ABD turned 34 on Saturday. While De Villiers would have wanted to celebrate the occasion with a win, it did not turn out as he would have wished as Team India led by Virat Kohli, thrashed the Proteas 5-1 in the ODI series. Over the years the explosive batsman has earned praise for his strokeplay and ability to take his respective side to victory. He is also the proud owner of the record of being the quickest to reach fifty, hundred and 150 runs in ODI’s – all at the same time. His stunning abilities with the bat has earned him widespread applause from fans and peers across the world.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan had said, “AB de Villiers is a definition of a cricketing genius.” Current India captain Virat Kohli had lauded De Villiers by saying, “AB de Villiers is the best batsman in the world by far. He shows it again and again.” Let’s take a look at some of the records ABD holds.

One of cricket’s most complete batsmen, de Villiers rewrote history books as he went on to slam the fastest ODI century ((31 balls) in history during the Pink ODI against West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015. Interestingly, he has scored all his 25 ODI centuries at a strike rate of more than 100.

De Villiers lit up the 2015 World Cup when he notched up the fastest 150 in ODI history at the SCG. He reached the 150-mark off just 63 balls.

Easily one of cricket’s most entertaining cricketers, ABD is also the proud owner of the record for fastest 50. Displaying an array of skills he slammed 50 in just 16 balls.

The impact De Villiers has on his side is simply unmeasurable. In the ODI series against India, he was ruled out of the first three ODIs and the Proteas went on to lose all three. However, with the return of AB in the 4th ODI, unsurprisingly, South Africa bounced back with a win. Here is hoping that he continues to entertain the world of cricket with his 360-degree batting skills.

