Allan Donald, Dale Steyn remember Hansie Cronje on death anniversary

Former South Africa fast bowler Allan Donald on Saturday remembered former captain Hansie Cronje on his 16th death anniversary. Cronje died on June 1, 2002, in a plane crash, less than a year after he was handed a life ban over his involvement in the match-fixing scandal. Donald, who played under Cronje’s captaincy in the 1999 World Cup, took to Twitter to pay his homage to the late cricketer. “16 years ago you left us my brother. Every time when this day comes along I think about you and the times we had together as kids playing backyard cricket and rugby test matches. Missing you always Hansie you will never be forgotten. RIP,” Donald said.

The 51-year old was not the only Proteas player to remember Cronje. Seamer Dale Steyn also took to social media and described Cronje as his “hero”. “Im 2 years older than Hansie was when he passed, but I’ll forever remember him through the eyes of my 11 year old self. Regardless of his mistakes, he was my then hero, he helped pave my direction to where I am today,” Steyn said.

Cronje played 188 ODIs and 68 Tests for Proteas, before he was handed the life ban. He scored 6 Test centuries and 2 ODI hundreds for his country.

