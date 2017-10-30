Hamilton Masakadza expresses relief after converting start into century

Hamilton Masakadza scored 101 runs on Day 1. (Zimbabwe Cricket) Hamilton Masakadza scored 101 runs on Day 1. (Zimbabwe Cricket)

Hamilton Masakadza got starts in both innings of the first Test but failed to convert them into big scores. He scored 42 and 57 in Zimbabwe’s loss to West Indies but the right-handed batsman did not commit the same mistake in the second Test. Rescuing Zimbabwe from a precarious spot, Masakadza scored a century and shared a 142-run stand with Peter Moor.

“It was great to manage to convert,” Masakadza was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “I had been thinking about those starts (in the previous test), and I was just hoping that if I did get another start I would push through. I’m happy to still be out there.”

Masakadza was lucky in his innings as he was reprieved early. He was caught and though he was given not-out, West Indies reviewed it. It turned out to be a no-ball. Masakadza explained his thoughts at that moment.

“The boys were laughing at me in the changerooms for that,” Masakadza said. “As it hit me, when it looped up I said to myself ‘please don’t carry’. When I saw it carry to the fielder I said to myself ‘please don’t give it’. When they didn’t give it, I was saying ‘please don’t review’. And then when they reviewed I thought, ‘ah, they’re obviously going to see it on TV, I might as well go’.”

“I’ll try and build another partnership with Raza and see how deep we can take it,” he said. “It’s going to be very important to get whatever amount of runs we can get in the first innings, so without looking too far ahead I think anything over 350 will be good for us. I think it is still going to turn, much like the last Test, so it’s going to be very important to score big in the first innings.”

Moor, who was reported to be “unwell” before this Test, was surprised to be in the playing for the second Test in Bulawayo.

“To be honest, this morning when I pitched up I was quite surprised to be in the XI,” Moor said. “So, everything caught me a bit by surprise. I just knew that I’ve got a chance now, I’ve got to try to make the most of it. I think maybe that’s why I was a bit more reserved today. Trying to fight for that position and get a more regular spot.

“The situation required me to be a little bit more reserved,” he said. “And Hamilton was scoring much faster than I was, so that took some of the pressure off.”

