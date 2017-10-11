Special Coverage

Guwahati police arrest two over broken Australian team bus window

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore condemned the incident.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:October 11, 2017 1:40 pm
india vs australia, australia team bus attack, australia bus stone, guwahati bus attack, guwahati australia bus, india australia t20, cricket news, sports news, indian express Australian team bus was attacked on Tuesday night as they returned to the team hotel. (ource: Twitter)
Gorchuk police on Wednesday morning arrested two youth for reportedly being involved in the attack on the Australian team bus following the second T20I in Guwahati. Australia won the contest by eight wickets to level the series at 1-1 and leave the series open going into the third T20I in Hyderabad on Friday. The two youth are reportedly in police custody.

Luckily for the state association and security officials, no player was injured in the incident as the nearest seat to the window pane was unoccupied. However it raised serious question marks on Assam Cricket Association and state police’s security arrangements for the match at the newlyconstructed stadium in Barsapara. Guwahati was hosting an international match for the first time in seven years.

“We made every attempt to ensure a foolproof security but don’t know how this happened. It was near the team hotel and not at the crowded street near the stadium,” Buragohain told PTI. “The police have already arrested two persons and are investigating into the matter. I can assure that such incident won’t occur in future again. There will be a thick security cover when the Australian team leaves for Hyderabad,” he added.

The incident was highlighted by Australia opener Aaron Finch who took to twitter and posted “Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!,” with a picture of the shattered window.

On Wednesday morning, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore condemned the incident. Sonowal stated that the guilty persons will be punished directed the DGP to look into matter.

