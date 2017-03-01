Anyone who threatens Gurmehar Kaur with violence or rape is at the lowest form of life: Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag had faced a lot of criticism for his tweet. Virender Sehwag had faced a lot of criticism for his tweet.

After facing criticism over his tweet, Virender Sehwag responded to the controversy of “trolling” Gurmehar Kaur, saying his tweet was not a case of agreeement or disagreement with anyone and everyone have a right to express their opinion.

“My tweet was attempt to be facetious rather than one to bully anyone over their opinion. Agreement or disagreement wasn’t even factor,” he said.

He also said that anyone who threatens her with rape is at the lowest form of his life and she has the right to express her views.

After the controversy broke out, Twitterati had accused Gurmerhar for “speaking against the nation” by asking for peace with Pakistan. Even sportsperson like Yogeshwar Dutt, Babita and Geeta Phogat had tweeted about putting nation above self.

Sehwag said everyone have the right to express their views be it Gurmehar or Phogat sisters.

“Everyone has a right to express their views without being bullied or threatened. Gurmehar or the Phogat sisters,” he said.

Sehwag had tweet after a old video of the Gurmehar, who had started a campaign to protest against voilence by ABVP in Delhi Univeristy, had resurfaced with her holding a palcard reading “Pakistan did not kill my father, war did.”

My tweet was an attempt to be facetious rather than one to bully anyone over their opinion. Agreement or disagreement wasn’t even a factor. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 1, 2017

Sehwag had tweeted a photo of his with a palcard reading “I did not score two triple centuries, my bat did.”

Sehwag had not responded to the controversy earlier but on Tuesday, he told India Today “my tweet wasn’t intended for Gurmehar. It was plain fun but people construed the other way.”

She has a right to express her views and anyone who threatens her with violence or rape is the lowest form of life. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 1, 2017

His tweet did not go well with many on social media saying it was bully the 20-year-old student of the Lady Sriram College of Delhi University.

Everyone has a right to express their views without being bullied or threatened. Gurmehar Kaur or the Phogat sisters. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 1, 2017

The root of the whole debate and reaction has been the violence at the Ramjas College when students and teachers clashed with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members after the latter disrupted a session of the two-day seminar on Bastar over the participation of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd