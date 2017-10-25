Ranji Trophy 2017, Group D: Gurkeerat Mann hits ton as Punjab amass 635 runs against Goa

Gurkeerat Mann struck a fluent 201 from 207 balls to give Punjab a huge first innings total against the Railways. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Gurkeerat Mann struck a fluent 201 from 207 balls to give Punjab a huge first innings total against the Railways. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

All-rounder Gurkeerat Mann scored a century to capitalise on the platform laid by captain Jiwanjot Singh and Anmolpreet Singh, as Punjab amassed 635 in their first innings of a Ranji Trophy Group D match against Goa here.

Overnight batsmen — captain Jiwanjot and Anmolpreet –got out early today but Gurkeerat (114) took the charge from where the two left. Resuming on 215, Jiwanjot was dismissed for 238 after facing 293 balls that included 30 boundaries and a six, while Anmolpreet added 10 runs to his overnight score before getting out for 161-ball 113, studded with 13 fours and two sixes. Jiwanjot and Anmolpreet added 260 runs for the third wicket.

Even after the two were back in the dressing room, Gurkeerat continued to punish the helpless Goan bowlers who failed to get the breakthroughs on the second day also. Gurkeerat’s 114-run innings came off 129 deliveries, with the help 14 fours and two sixes. He also put on 105-run stand for the sixth wicket with Taruwar Kohli (28). Shadab Jakati was the pick of the Goan bowlers with figures of five for 165. At stumps on Day 2, Goa were at 94 for one with captain Sagun Kamat batting on 32 and Swapnil Asnodkar unbeaten on 28. Goa still trail Punjab by 541 runs with nine wickets in hand.

Brief scores:

Punjab 1st innings: 635 all out in 148.5 overs (Jiwanjot Singh 238, Gurkeerat Mann 114, Anmolpreet Singh 113, Shadab Jakati 5/165).

Goa 1st innings: 94 for one.

Other Group D matches:

Himachal Pradesh vs Services at Delhi

Himachal Pradesh 1st innings: 364 all out in 116.3 overs (Nikhil Gangta 130, Ankush Bains 68; Vikas Yadav 5/91).

Services 1st innings: 153/6 in 61 overs (Navneet Singh 49; Akash Vasisht 4/48).

Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha at Nagpur

Chhattisgarh 1st innings: 489 all out in 163.2 overs (Amandeep Khare 210, Ashutosh Singh 113; Umesh Yadav 3/87).

Vidarbha 1st innings: 31 for one.

