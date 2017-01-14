Gujarat’s RP Singh throws fan’s cell phone on the ground: WATCH VIDEO

Even as his team had probably the greatest day in the the history of the Ranji Trophy, RP Singh has come under the spotlight for his behaviour. (Source: Youtube) Even as his team had probably the greatest day in the the history of the Ranji Trophy, RP Singh has come under the spotlight for his behaviour. (Source: Youtube)

RP Singh has had a sensational season with the title winning Gujarat team but he has also been in the news for a few wrong reasons. And now, even as his team had probably the greatest day in the the history of the Ranji Trophy, RP Singh has come under the spotlight for his behaviour.

A video has surfaced in which RP Singh is seen walking towards a set of fans. A few of them were hlding out their cell phones demanding selfies. Singh, instead of obliging or even refusing to do so, simply snatched a phone out of the hands of one of the fans and threw it to the side.

It was earlier reported that the left-arm medium pacer had earlier shown the middle finger at the fans during Gujarat’s Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai. RP Singh has played for India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is and was pivotal in the team’s ICC World Twenty20 triumph under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

He was also crucial for Gujarat in this Ranji season. He had scalped nine wickets in the game to seal Gujarat’s 123-run victory.

