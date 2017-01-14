Parthiv Patel scores 143 as Gujarat chase down 312 to win maiden Ranji Trophy title

Parthiv Patel scored 143 runs for Gujarat. (Source: PTI) Parthiv Patel scored 143 runs for Gujarat. (Source: PTI)

For the first time in their cricket history, Gujarat won the Ranji Trophy title. And they did in style against Mumbai on Saturday in Indore. Having set a 312-run target on the final day, Gujarat rode on a 143-run innings by their captain Parthiv Patel to chase down the target just after Tea.

Having began the chase late in the evening on Friday, Gujarat went to stumps on day four at 47 for no loss. With 265 more runs needed on the last day, Gujarat were cautious on the fifth day morning and even lost three early wickets. But Parthiv and Manprit Juneja shared a 116-run stand for the fourth wicket to ease the nerves for Gujarat put their team on course. Juneja fell after scoring 54 but Rujul Bhatt provided great support to Parthiv and shared 94-run for the fifth wicket. That sealed the deal for them.

Parthiv began the innings slowly but then opened up and played his strokes. He scored his century just before Tea and then went all out for the target. Gujarat were 12 runs away from win when he tried another big shot but got a leading edge and was caught. He scored 143 runs off just 196 balls and was awarded the man-of-the-match for his innings.

Gujarat needed to play out the fifth day without getting bowled out to win the title on the basis of first innings lead. Mumbai had made 228 in the first innings but Gujarat took a hundred run lead in the first innings by scoring 328.

The 41-time Ranji champion then scored 411 runs in the second innings to set a 312-run target with Abhishek Nayar scoring 91 runs.

This was the second time Gujarat had reached the Ranji final but they had lost to the Holkar team in 1941 at the same stadium. Now, Gujarat have won the domestic titles in T20, one-day and Ranji. They are only the fourth team to achieve this feat.

