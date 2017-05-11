Guard of honor for Younis Khan as Pakistan score 169/2 vs West Indies on Day 1

Younis Khan came out to bat in what could be his last innings for Pakistan on Day 1 of the third Test. (Source: PCB Official Twitter) Younis Khan came out to bat in what could be his last innings for Pakistan on Day 1 of the third Test. (Source: PCB Official Twitter)

West Indies lined up to form a guard of honor when Younis Khan came out to bat in what could be his last innings for Pakistan on Wednesday as the tourists dominated day 1 of the decisive third test.

Pakistan was 169/2 from 69 overs in its first innings at stumps on a rain-hit day at Windsor Park with only two overs bowled in the afternoon session. Opener Azhar Ali was 85 not out, more runs than Pakistan scored in its entire previous innings of 81 in the second-test defeat, and Younis was undefeated on 10.

Both Younis and captain Misbah-ul-Haq, the next man in, are retiring from international cricket at the end of this match with Pakistan chasing its first-ever test series win in the Caribbean. The three-match series is level at 1-1.

Babar Azam made up for his pair of ducks in the second test with 55, his fourth test 50, before being indecisive with his bat and offering a light edge to Kieran Powell at first slip off Alzarri Joseph. It was the only wicket to fall after tea and ended a 120-run partnership for the second wicket with Azhar Ali.

Pakistan had gone to an early tea at 75-1 amid persistent drizzle after reaching 70-1 at lunch.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss and elected to field in overcast conditions – a decision that soon looked to have paid off when Shan Masood (9) was caught by Jason Holder at second slip off Roston Chase’s delivery to leave Pakistan on 19-1.

Pakistan gave a test debut to medium-fast bowler Hasan Ali in place of legspinner Shadab Khan and brought in opener Masood for Ahmed Shehzad.

West Indies remained unchanged from its 106-run win in the second test. Pakistan won the first test by seven wickets.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now