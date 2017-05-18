Green Park curator Shiv Kumar was electrician cum tubewell operator

The Uttar Pradesh government’s Sports Director RP Singh on Wednesday stated that Green Park Stadium’s curator, Shiv Kumar, who was carrying out the responsibilities of a curator was initially given the job of electrician cum tubewell operator.

However, since the UP state Police arrested three bookies for tampering playing conditions before an IPL match (DD vs GL), Shiv Kumar was transferred to Ghazipur.

“Shiv Kumar was deputed as electrician cum tubewell operator. The UP government never designated him as pitch curator but he himself started performing curator’s duties. On paper, it was not the case. The UP government decided to transfer him because he was posted at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur for past 15 years,” Singh told PTI.

When Singh was questioned about Kumar working as a curator, he said “What can UP government do if someone considers himself a curator?”

Meanwhile, according to sources the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) sent Shiv Kumar for the curators’ training programme after

he expressed interest in pitch preparations.

Earlier, six alleged bookies were arrested in Ghaziabad and Rs 70,000 cash were recovered in connection to the IPL betting case on Saturday. The arrests came two days after betting rings were busted in Kanpur. Police had also busted betting rings in Delhi’s Shahdara area.

