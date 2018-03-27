Greece lifts ban Superleague ban, matches to resume

Matches were suspended on March 12, a day after Ivan Savvides, the president of PAOK, charged on to the pitch with a gun. (Source: AP) Matches were suspended on March 12, a day after Ivan Savvides, the president of PAOK, charged on to the pitch with a gun. (Source: AP)

The Greek government on Tuesday ordered the lifting of the suspension for Superleague matches after more than two weeks following the pitch invasion of a gun-carrying club president.

Matches were suspended on March 12, a day after Ivan Savvides, the president of PAOK, charged on to the pitch with a gun in his belt, to complain over a disallowed goal towards the end of a game against fellow title contenders AEK Athens.

Greece’s Deputy Culture and Sports Minister Georgios Vassiliadis took the decision a day after Superleague clubs unanimously accepted changes to the league’s disciplinary code and submitted proposals for improving the country’s top soccer division.

“The Deputy Minister for Culture and Sport….has decided to immediately lift the suspension of the Superleague championship as well as the Greek Cup,” the ministry said in a statement.

Greece had indefinitely suspended matches after Savvides was filmed wearing a gun holster as he strode on to the pitch to protest about a PAOK disallowed goal against AEK Athens.

The game was abandoned and later awarded to PAOK 1-0 following the controversial goal which had prompted the initial protests.

Savvides has since apologised for his actions but he and the club still face sanctions. World soccer’s governing body FIFA has also warned Greece to act decisively in this matter or risk facing a potential national suspension.

The European Club Association (ECA) has suspended PAOK as a member with immediate effect. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Editing by Ed Osmond)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App