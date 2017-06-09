Great to see good fast-bowlers emerging from India, says Glenn McGrath

Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami form a formidable pace battery for India. (Source: Reuters) Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami form a formidable pace battery for India. (Source: Reuters)

Australian fast-bowling great Glenn McGrath said that it is good to see quality fast-bowlers emerging from India. India have come into the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 with the likes of Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar constituting their pace battery.

“To see so many fast bowlers come through (from India) is wonderful,” said McGrath according to PTI, “To be a fast bowler in India is the toughest job in the world. The wickets here are conducive to spin and batting. One has to really work hard as a bowler, especially a paceman. To see (many) people bowling at 140 kph-plus, high 140s (kph) is promising.”

India have been more renown for producing some of the greatest names in spin bowling such as Bishan Singh Bedi and Anil Kumble but, off late, Bumrah and Yadav have formed a formidable pace department for opposition to deal with. Umesh Yadav, in particular has been regularly clocking speeds upwards of the 140 kph mark. “They are going well. Umesh (Yadav) is doing exceptionally well at the moment, bowling at a good pace and picking up wickets too. (Bhuvneshwar) Kumar knows his game pretty well, gets it in the right areas; swings it at a decent pace.”

McGrath is the director of MRF Pace Foundation that Bumrah had worked with. “Jasprit Bumrah, we have done a little bit of work with him, has a unique action and is a unique bowler,” said McGrath, “He has done well in the shorter versions of the game, the T20s and ODIs and bowls at the death. He is very intelligent with the way he bowls at the death. I have been impressed and he can get better. The Indian team’s bowlers are looking very good.”

McGrath also said that Bumrah could do well in Test matches. Bumrah may have emerged as a vital bowler for India in limited overs cricket but is yet to make his debut in the longest format of the game. “Of course, he can (perform in Test matches),” said McGrath, “I think he bowls yorkers really well. He has got a good slower ball. Those things are good for the shorter version of the game. With the longer version it is just about building pressure and having good control. If you are successful in one form of the game, you can transfer that to the other. He is good enough.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd