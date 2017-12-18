Great feeling to win Ashes for the first time as Australia captain, says Steve Smith

Steve Smith (R) captained Australia to regaining the Ashes. (Source: AP) Steve Smith (R) captained Australia to regaining the Ashes. (Source: AP)

Steve Smith-led Australia regained the Ashes on Monday after winning the third Test at the WACA in cracking style. The hosts romped home in commanding fashion – by an innings and 41 runs – to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series and keeping the possibilities of a whitewash alive.

After the win and speaking to former Australia captain Mark Taylor, Smith couldn’t contain the sheer joy of his first Ashes win as skipper. “Amazing, coming in today with the weather around, it was great. Captaining an Ashes winning side, it’s an amazing feeling. It was a moment we were looking forward for a long time, so much preparations had gone in, the way we played was spectacular,” he said.

He hailed the bowling effort to pick up 20 wickets yet again with Josh Hazlewood causing mayhem on the fifth day from the word go. He struck with his delivery of the day to get Jonny Bairstow bowled and added more wickets to finish with a fifer. “They made 400 in the first innings, that was a good effort, then to get back into the game, the bowlers have been amazing, Nathan Lyon in particular. I am very happy with this bowling group, they always get the job done. Josh Hazlewood was outstanding today, the early wicket of Jonny Bairstow was key, it’s a great feeling to win the Ashes for the first time as Australia captain, we are going to celebrate this win tonight,” he stated.

Steve Smith hugs a teammate after the Perth Test win. (Source: Reuters) Steve Smith hugs a teammate after the Perth Test win. (Source: Reuters)

Smith struck 239 runs in the first innings while sharing a stand of 301 runs with Mitchell Marsh to emerge as the Man of the Match. However, he was quick to transfer the credit on to his teammates for the series clincher. “Couldn’t care less about who got the Man of the Match. Nice to get recognition anyway. Very proud about my performance in this game. Marsh played magnificently as well. Set the game up for us. So proud of the boys, to wrap it up in three Tests here in Perth and to get the urn back is quite amazing,” he claimed.

He also added that the team has done well despite getting no luck coming their way with the toss and adverse conditions. “Boys have done a terrific job to get 20 wickets regularly. We haven’t won a toss and we’ve probably had the toughest conditions as well. Weather was horrible last night. Haven’t seen weather like that in Perth. Thought it was going to be clear this afternoon.”

“Fortunately the boys started well this morning. Josh (Hazlewood) hit his lengths really well. Amazing achievement from this group. Credit to the selectors too. Made some bold calls. Everyone’s they’ve picked has come in and done a tremendous job. Going to celebrate this one first. Not everyday you win the Ashes. Then we’ll get to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test which is an amazing occasion. Been an amazing couple of weeks. Boys have worked very hard. Everyone behind the scenes as well. Can’t wait to go back to the boys and enjoy it,” he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd