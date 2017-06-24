Graham Ford steps down as Sri Lanka head coach

Graham Ford has stepped down as Sri Lanka’s head coach. (Source: Express Archive) Graham Ford has stepped down as Sri Lanka’s head coach. (Source: Express Archive)

Graham Ford stepped down as the head coach of Sri Lankan team. Ford ended his second tenure with the side after 15 months. Hailing the Sri Lankan team, Ford in a statement released by Sri Lanka Cricket mentioned that it’s been a privilege working with the Lankan side.

“It’s been a privilege to work with these talented young men over the past 15 months. Their passion for the sport is inspiring, as is indeed this nation’s,” Ford said.

Moreover, he wished the Sri Lankan players luck for their future tournaments while adviced them to believe their own abilities to get fruitful results.

“Sri Lanka has grown on me, and although we’ve made the decision to part ways where coaching is concerned, she will always have a little piece of my heart. “I look forward to sitting up on that beautiful Fort down in Galle and taking in a bird’s eye view of Sri Lanka’s special brand of cricket – this time without having to chew my nails to the bone. “I wish Sri Lanka Cricket and the boys the very best, and I must offer a word of advice to the young men – Always believe in yourself, believe in your team, and play from your heart.”

Sri Lanka Cricket President Thilanga Sumathipala thanked Ford for his contribution and also mentioned the importance of his hard work that the coach put in to improve cricket in the island nation.

“He joined us at a time where we were quoted by the ICC as being on the ‘verge of suspension’ and at a time where things were volatile and uncertain, Ford had faith in us & has given us his fullest support,” Sumathipala said.

“This was a decision arrived at mutually after careful consideration and deliberation and we are both confident of its propriety. “Ford epitomises the character of cricket as a true gentleman, and we are indeed sorry to see him go,” he added.

Ford had previously coached Sri Lanka for two years in 2012-2014. The decision of stepping down has just come before Sri Lanka’s ODI series against Zimbabwe.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd