Graeme Smith, Shahid Afridi join other former stars for ice cricket

Shahid Afridi is playing regularly post his international retirement. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Shahid Afridi is playing regularly post his international retirement. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Graeme Smith and Shahid Afridi have joined a host of former stars for the inaugural St. Moritz Ice Cricket in Switzerland from February 8-9. While Afridi is playing regularly post his international retirement, the two-day T20 event in St. Moritz will be Smith’s first since featuring in the Masters Champions League in February 2016.

The other big names confirmed for the event are Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Shoaib Akhtar, Mahela Jayawardene, Lasith Malinga, Michael Hussey, Jacques Kallis, Daniel Vettori, Nathan Mcullum, Grant Elliot, Monty Panesar and Owais Shah. “I don’t know what to expect but I am really excited to play in a beautiful part of the world. I hope the event is a huge success,” said former South Africa captain Smith.

On playing against his contemporaries, Smith added: “There are lot of brilliant cricketers involved. I have played against all these guys in international cricket. It will be nice to spend some quality time with them and put up a good show with the cricket.” Organisers VJ Sports have claimed that the event has the approval of International Cricket Council (ICC).

Players will use the traditional cricketing gear including the red-ball but will wear sports shoes instead of spikes. The weather is expected to be nice and sunny during the day but the temperatures can dip to as low as -20 degree celsius. The matches will be played on a matting pitch.

