Diwali 2017
  • Graeme Cremer puts Zimbabwe on top in first Test against West Indies

Graeme Cremer puts Zimbabwe on top in first Test against West Indies

Zimbabwe reached 19 for no loss in reply at the close with debutant opener Solomon Mire on 17 not out and his partner Hamilton Masakadza yet to get off the mark.

By: Reuters | Bulawayo | Updated: October 21, 2017 9:59 pm
Graeme Cremer, west indies vs zimbabwe, zimbabwe vs west indies, Graeme Cremer (4/64) was the pick of the bowlers with his leg-breaks on a turning wicket. (AP Photo)
Top News

Captain Graeme Cremer took four wickets as Zimbabwe restricted West Indies to 219 all out on the opening day of the first test at the Queens Sports Club on Saturday.

Zimbabwe reached 19 for no loss in reply at the close with debutant opener Solomon Mire on 17 not out and his partner Hamilton Masakadza yet to get off the mark.

Cremer (four for 64) was the pick of the bowlers with his leg-breaks on a turning wicket and was superbly supported by all-rounder Sean Williams (three for 20) as eight of the West Indies wickets fell to spin.

Shai Hope was left stranded on 90 not out in the visitors’ innings as he ran out of partners, with the only other meaningful score coming from opener Kieran Powell (56).

Zimbabwe have recalled experienced batsman Brendan Taylor and seamer Kyle Jarvis for the first test of the two-match series.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 20, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    22
    Zone A - Match 132
    FT
    23
    Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Puneri Paltan (23-22)
    Oct 23, 201720:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    VS
    Super Playoffs - Eliminator 1
    Oct 23, 201721:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    VS
    Super Playoffs - Eliminator 2

    India was physically finished by first 45 minutes against Ghana 