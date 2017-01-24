Government mulling law to manage cricket: Attorney General to Supreme Court

ATTORNEY GENERAL for India Mukul Rohatgi Tuesday informed Supreme Court that the government is contemplating a legislation for the administration of cricket in the country. The submission came at a time when the apex court is considering names to manage the BCCI’s daily affairs following the removal of its president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke on January 2.

Emphasising that the top court’s judgment on replacing top brass with a panel of administrators will have international ramifications on the status of BCCI, the AG maintained that the game will be affected in case the autonomy of the cricket board and state associations is not acknowledged.

Rohatgi, arguing for Railways, Services and Association of Indian Universities, said the court would have to look at the “bigger picture” and the repercussions of its directive that were bound to impact the autonomy of the BCCI and state associations.

At this, a bench led by Justice Dipak Misra questioned the law officer whether they were contemplating to bring a legislation on this subject. “Yes..we could…we are still mulling,” replied the AG.

The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, then observed that the government did not appear certain about the effect of its proposed law. “From your submission, it appears that if you bring a legislation, you also are not sure what impact it will have on the international arena,” it told Rohatgi, who concurred with the bench.

The AG submitted that if the State were to take over the BCCI, it will have international ramifications and therefore, the issue was tricky. “ICC rules require the government not to interfere with certain crucial aspects of administration of the BCCI and it must remain that way. At the end of the day, such bodies must have some autonomy,” he added.

The bench replied that nobody was destroying the BCCI’s autonomy, and further rejected a proposition that the administrators will take over the BCCI. “Who is taking over the BCCI? Is there any order of that nature passed by us? No. By virtue of our orders, certain people stand disqualified and we have now said that we will select a panel of administrators to manage day-to-day affairs of the BCCI till a new body is constituted after elections,” it said.

The apex court called it a “mistaken impression” that it has ordered that the BCCI will be taken over by a panel of administrators to be appointed by it.

It told the AG that the court would examine all his submissions but only after appointing the administrators. “We must move forward now…you also give us the names and we will consider them. Just make sure these people are not disqualified by virtue of any of our orders,” it said.

At this, Rohatgi complained that the names submitted by amicus curiae and senior counsel Gopal Subramanium and Anil B Divan included even those who were above 70 years, the age bar laid down by the court for office-bearers. The bench then clarified that it has already rejected all such names and nobody above 70 would be considered for appointment as an administrator.

On a request made by senior counsel Kapil Sibal, who was appearing for several state associations, the bench permitted him to submit some names for administrators in a sealed envelope.

“We will take your suggestions and then we will appoint a committee of administrators first. Then, if the law permits, we will examine all your arguments. This case has to move in both ways — the committee of administrators has to be constituted and simultaneously, we will hear your grievances. If you succeed in convincing us that the two-judge bench order in this matter was contrary to the judgment in Zee Telefilms case, we will apply our mind,” it said.

In 2005, a Constitution Bench by a 3:2 majority had held in the Zee Telefilms case that although the BCCI performed public functions, it could not be held to be a “State” within the meaning of Article 12, which defines government and its instrumentalities.

The Bench had noted that the Board was not created by statute, the government held no share capital, provided no financial assistance, conferred no monopoly, exercised no pervasive control, and had not transferred a government-owned corporation. Consequently, Article 12 was not applicable.

During the hearing, the court also accepted BCCI’s counsel Arvind Datar’s request to consider nominating a person to represent the board at the meeting of the executive committee of the ICC in the first week of February where major decisions affecting revenue was to be taken. It asked Datar to suggest three names, one of which would be nominated by the bench for the meeting. The court will hear the case next on January 30.

The hearing last week had resulted in granting a lifeline to scores of cricket administrators, with the bench modifying its January 3 order and permitting an office-bearer to serve for a cumulative period of 18 years — nine years in BCCI and another nine in a state association. The order on January 3 had held that a person shall be disqualified if he has been an office-bearer in BCCI or in state association for a total of nine years.

The modification by the new bench, which heard the case for the first time last Friday, had come after the BCCI complained that neither the main judgment of last year nor the recommendations by the court-appointed Lodha Committee had sought curtailing the tenure to a total of nine years.

The BCCI is currently without a president and secretary as Thakur and Shirke were sacked by the top court on January 2. The court had also issued show cause notices asking why contempt and perjury proceedings not be initiated against Thakur.