Got inspired by Cheteshwar Pujara’s ability to keep batting for the team for as long as possible: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has revealed the secret behind his knack of scoring big hundreds in Test cricket. Virat Kohli, who has been in scintillating form after registering successive double tons in this week, said that it was Cheteshwar Pujara who inspired him to score big runs in the longer format. In a candid chat with Cheteshwar Pujara on bcci tv, Kohli also said that it was always on his mind to score big hundreds and went on to claim that the entire team has learnt from Pujara’s habit of playing long innings and high levels of concentration.

Expressing his emotions after scoring a brilliant 243 Kohli said, “Feels wonderful. It was always my mindset to score big hundreds, something that I have watched you do a lot in your career early on and learnt also, how to concentrate for longer periods.”

“We have all learnt from Pujara’s long innings, his concentration levels and his will to keep batting. So I also got inspired by that to keep batting for the team for as long as possible. Now I only think of how I can play more for the team and then you know, you don’t feel the tiredness and anything else and keep carrying on looking at the situation,” Kohli said.

When asked what keeps him going despite playing all three formats of the game, Kohli said, “We know as professional cricketers, we don’t have many years. So, we have to make the most of it and I try to stay as fit as possible, take care of my diet, take care of my training and it’s paid off well till now. In the later half of my career, as we all know it’s going to get more difficult so I’m trying to put in as much as possible in training now and later on, I can still manage to keep the same kind of intensity. But I think we all are training so hard now and it’s showing on the field and I am just trying to do the same.”

Pujara also enquired regarding how and when this entire transformation process started. “It started in 2012 IPL when I had a very bad season and I was expecting a lot from that season because I had scored Test hundred in Australia and then I scored 180 against Pakistan in Asia Cup so I thought IPL was one tournament where all Indian players love playing so I thought I want to dominate this IPL but it didn’t end up happening and I was quite disappointed. I was quite low because of that. In IPL when you don’t have form, it can really come together because there are 14 games very quickly and then I could not come out of that, my mental state was very bad. I was eating very bad, my habits were not good at all, said Kohli before adding, “So I went home afterwards and I saw myself in the mirror after coming out of the shower and I thought I can’t look like this if I want to be an international cricketer. So, from the next day onwards, I changed everything about my diet and training and everything so I was in the gym everyday for about an hour and a half to two hours and I just completely changed my diet.”

Meanwhile, despite scoring six double hundreds Kohli rated his knock at the Adelaide as his best one. “My favourite hundred would be Adelaide second innings,” he said.

