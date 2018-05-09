Good show in England can open senior team doors, says Ankit Bawne

Ankit Bawne, who made his first class debut for Maharashtra against Karnataka way back in 2007, has so far played 78 first class games, scoring 5,367 runs with the highest score of 258 not out. (Source: Express Archive) Ankit Bawne, who made his first class debut for Maharashtra against Karnataka way back in 2007, has so far played 78 first class games, scoring 5,367 runs with the highest score of 258 not out. (Source: Express Archive)

Maharashtra batsman Ankit Bawne is hopeful of putting up a good show for India ‘A’ in the four-day game in England which he feels can give him a berth in the senior team.

The right-handed batsman said he is gearing up to counter the alien conditions. “This (England tour of India ‘A’) is an important tour. For me, it’s a good opportunity because if I do well in this series, then selectors will notice it,” the 25-year-old told PTI on Wednesday.

“I have done well in past India ‘A’ tours. I have done well in South Africa and (against) New Zealand (for India ‘A’ in India). So I have some performances to back me up. If I do well in England, I can give the selectors the kind of impression that this guy can perform in England also, as we know bowlers and pitches in England are competitive. If I do well there (in England), that is going to get the eye of selectors and they are going to start believing that this guy can perform in all situations and (on) all wickets. So that way I am thinking that if I do well in that series it’s going to open doors of the Indian team,” Bawne

explained.

India ‘A’ will play a four-day Test against England A from July 16 to 19 at Worcester apart from a couple of three-day games against county sides.

Bawne, who made his first class debut for Maharashtra against Karnataka way back in 2007, has so far played 78 first class games, scoring 5,367 runs with the highest score of 258 not out.

Bawne said his preparations for the tour have already begun. “I have been practicing in Pune for the past one month on similar wickets (to that of England) and with the bowling machine I practice (against) swing. In Ranji Trophy also, I have scored a lot of runs on seaming tracks. Wherever there were challenging or bowler-friendly wickets, I have scored runs,” he claimed.

Bawne, who had put on a massive 594-run unbeaten stand for the third wicket in a Ranji Trophy game with Maharashtra teammate Swapnil Gugale in the 2016-17 season, will again be under the tutelage of ‘A’ team coach Rahul Dravid.

“This is not my first time with Rahul Sir. I have been with him in South Africa and (during the) New Zealand (A tour in India) and with the (Delhi) Daredevils. He knows my game inside out. You get to learn a lot from Rahul Sir, because he is someone who has scored lot of runs for India. His inputs and thoughts about the game are important. He told me to work on specific things after South Africa tour and then after that I started working on them I got runs in Ranji Trophy and in New Zealand series (in India),” he signed off.

