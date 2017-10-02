‘Good series win’, Indian players celebrate 4-1 series win on social media

India cricket team won the five-match ODI series 4-1 against Australia. India cricket team won the five-match ODI series 4-1 against Australia.

India recorded a seven-wicket win in the final ODI, winning the five-match ODI series 4-1 against Australia on Sunday. This was the first time that India have won four matches in a bilateral series over the Aussies.

Hardik Pandya, who made his ODI debut in 2016, got his first Player of the series award in ODI after scoring 222 runs and taking six wickets. The 23-year old all-rounder posted a photo on social media and wrote, “We got many reasons to smile & so does India. Proud feeling!”

Along with Hardik, Virat Kohli also posted a photo on Twitter and Instagram, where the Indian skipper said that he is proud of the team and the management for taking India to top spot in ICC ODI team ranking. “Proud of the whole team and the management for taking us to No.1. Good series win,” read Kohli’s post on social media.

Proud of the whole team and the management for taking us to No.1. Good series win! 👍😊 pic.twitter.com/GsLiDAWmKB — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 1 October 2017

We got many reasons to smile & so does India. Proud feeling! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ymp6JW7MiA — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) 1 October 2017

What a series!! Proud moment for all of us. Thank you all for your love and support @BCCIpic.twitter.com/jCgxMgadT5 — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) 1 October 2017

With the 4-1 series win, India consolidated their top spot in the ICC ODI ranking, where Faf du Plessis-led South African side is ranked second.

Rohit Sharma, who scored a hundred in Nagpur in the final ODI, finished as the top scorer (296 runs) in the series while Australia’s Nathan Coulter-Nile leads the highest wicket-taker list with 10 wickets, followed by Kane Richardson and Kuldeep Yadav.

India next play three-match T20I series against Australia, which is scheduled to begin from October 7.

India’s T20 Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Axar Patel.

