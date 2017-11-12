Good challenge for local players to prove themselves in the BPL, says Mahela Jayawardene

Mahela Jayawardene believes that the BPL is a big platform for youngsters to showcase their talent. (Source: File) Mahela Jayawardene believes that the BPL is a big platform for youngsters to showcase their talent. (Source: File)

Former Sri Lankan coach Mahela Jayawardene is currently enjoying his stint as the coach of Khulna Titans in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League. However, he is also keeping a keen eye on the local talent on offer. Stating that the BPL is a big platform for youngsters to showcase their talent, Jayawardene said local players should raise the bar of performance so that they can get noticed for a chance in the national team set up.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of a practice session Jayawardene also spoke about the combination of five foreign cricketers and six local players. “I think combination wise, it gives you more strength. It is a good challenge for local players to prove themselves in the team.” “Only the best can play. Bangladesh national team only wants 11 players, not 30 players,” he added.

“I have really enjoyed Sylhet. It was a very good venue. We had great support. The boys really enjoyed it. I think it was a good start for the new season of BPL and hopefully the same excitement will be in Dhaka as well,” said Jayawardene.

“There were high scoring matches and some close games in Sylhet. I think from last year to this year, the quality of the overseas players have improved as well. It is always going to be tough competition.”, he further added.

On his new role as a coach, the 40-year-old concluded by saying, “The challenges are different as a player and a coach. I have managed to enjoy my stint as a player. I am doing the same things as a coach. I am relaxed and see if I can help the younger guys along the way.”

