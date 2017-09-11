Goa Cricket Association adopts Lodha recommendations

The Goa Cricket Association (GCA) has become the second association after Vidarbha to adopt the Lodha Committee recommendations. “Goa is the second association after Vidarbha to accept recommendations of the Lodha Committee. We have decided to accept the reforms in totality and will now write to the Committee of Administrators,” GCA president Suraj Lotlikar told TOI.

“It’s fine for big associations to resist changes and even defy Supreme Court guidelines. But for a small association like ours, it’s difficult. We need the funds to run Goa cricket,” said the official.

A special general body meeting was held at GCA headquarters in Porvorim on Sunday that was attended by a total of 87 members out of which 86 voted in favour of adapting the recommendations. Hemant Angle of Sportsweek Cricket Club asked for a change in one of the guidelines but he didn’t get any support for the same.

In January 2015 the Supreme Court of India had appointed a committee comprising of former Chief Just of India RM Lodha and retired supreme court judges Ashok Bhan, R Raveendran (Known as the Lodha Committee). Next year the committee submitted its recommendations. Multiple reforms were suggested such as age cap for office bearers of the BCCI, the appointment of a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) official for the board, no ad breaks during IPL, among others.

