Glenn McGrath demands quick resolution to Australia’s pay-dispute

According to the former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath, it’s a matter of shame that the pay dispute has still not been resolved and he is hoping for a quick solution to the issue.

According to PTI reports, all Australia’s senior players are in favour of boycotting the Bangladesh tour, scheduled for August, until their pay dispute with Cricket Australia gets resolved before the tour.

“It’s bit of a shame where it is headed at the moment. Hopefully, they can sought things out fairly quickly so that the boys can get back to playing, fans can enjoy. We have got a tour of Bangladesh and an ODI tour series (in India). Hopefully, they get it sorted out quickly,” McGrath told reporters in Mumbai when asked about the issue.

Mcgrath is currently in Mumbai to conduct a two-day coaching programme for Mumbai Cricket Association as part of MRF Pace Foundation. The coaching will focus on Mumbai’s Ranji Under-23 and Under-19 category of fast bowlers.

It has been three weeks since the deadline of June 30 and still continues as Cricket Australia has not been able to reach a new agreement on pay dispute with the players. As per PTI reports, the squad voted to attend the training camp starting from August 10 in Darwin but will not leave for Bangladesh a week later unless the pay dispute gets sorted out.

