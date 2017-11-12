Glenn Maxwell is a matchwinner, selectors have to show faith in him: Shane Warne

Glenn Maxwell found form in the ongoing Sheffield Shield trophy. (Source: Reuters) Glenn Maxwell found form in the ongoing Sheffield Shield trophy. (Source: Reuters)

With just a few days remaining for the Ashes series to begin, former Australian players, Shane Warne and Michael Slater have backed hard-hitting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and called for his inclusion in the Australia side. While Maxwell failed to perform with the bat since his hundred against India in March, his potential with the willow resurfaced at the Sheffield Shield where he hit two half-centuries.

In a column for the Herald Sun, Warne wrote, “All teams need matchwinners and make no mistake, Maxi is one of those. Yes, we will shake our heads and roll our eyes occasionally, but we have to accept the odd horror and enjoy his best when it comes off.”

“He makes things happen in all facets of the game but needs encouragement from the leaders to express himself. The big occasions bring out the best in this type of player and the selectors have to show faith in his talent,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Australian opener Michael Slater expressed concerns over the fact that selectors might pick Hilton Cartright over Maxwell.

Speaking to the Nine Network’s Sports Sunday program, Slater said, “Do I personally think (Maxwell) is going to get selected? I have my doubts about that.”

“I think they still want this allrounder and that could be Cartwright. Maxwell has got some runs on the board. I would have liked to have seen one of those 60s (in the Shield) to be 130. I want to see him play Test cricket in this country. He hasn’t been given the opportunity,” he further added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd