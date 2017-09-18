Glenn Maxwell impersonates cricket legends in upcoming video game, watch video

Glenn Maxwell impersonates Justin Langer in the video. (Source: Screengrab) Glenn Maxwell impersonates Justin Langer in the video. (Source: Screengrab)

Do you know now there is a video game that can enable cricket fans to feel and play the Ashes sitting on their couch? The first to try the gaming experience was none other than Glenn Maxwell whose video of impersonating legends including Justin Langer has gone viral.

Makers of Don Bradman Cricket – The Big Ant – came up with a fully licensed cricket game, that gives gamers an experience of ‘the most realistic and authentic recreation of the sport’, says Fox Sports. The gaming technology enables the users to be in the shoes of any of their favourite cricketers including this year’s men and women’s Ashes which will be played in Australia this summer.

Maxwell took the experience and was seen imitating Australia captain Steve Smith and former West Indian captain Brian Lara in the video. He even took fans inside the process of capturing his movements, mimicking Justin Langer and Mathew Hayden while at it.

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland said that the game helps them reach out to younger fans. He said, “Cricket Australia’s new strategy recognises the growing role that gaming can play in reaching younger fans. And by working with the likes of Big Ant to develop products that meet this need we are positioning ourselves as leaders in the cricket gaming space globally. The anticipation for the summer of cricket is building and this game will give our fans another way to be a part of the cricket excitement.”

