Glenn Maxwell hammers double ton against New South Wales in Sheffield Shield tie

Just a day before the start of Ashes first Test between England and Australia, Glenn Maxwell had almost seen himself becoming a part of the team set-up. A neck sprain to opener David Warner at the training session and back stiffness to Shaun Marsh had prompted the home side to call in a reserve batsman to Brisbane in the form of Maxwell. But after both the players were declared fit on the match day, Maxwell had no choice but to return to Sydney for Victoria’s Sheffield Shield tie against New South Wales.

In an answer to selectors, the explosive batsman hammered an unbeaten double ton on the same day when Aussie top order struggled against quick English attack at Gabba. The right-hand batsman reached 213 runs in 260 balls by the end of the day. In his innings, the 29-year old struck 27 fours and 3 sixes and scored at a strike rate of 81. On the back of his performance, Victoria managed to reach 365/3 at stumps.

The attack for NSW, featuring the likes of Doug Bollinger, Steve O’Keefe and Sean Abbott seemed colourless against Maxwell’s charge. Bollinger, who bowled 20 overs on the first day proved to be extremely expensive as he gave away 90 runs. Finch, who built a 148-run partnership with Maxwell, played a strong 76-run innings before he became a victim to all-rounder Moises Henriques.

Maxwell, who remained not out throughout the day, will resume batting on Friday and may further go on to increase his individual score. He had scored two half centuries and an unbeaten-45 earlier in the tournament, but his performances were not considered enough by the selectors to justify a place in the team for the first Test. Now, the selectors might have a change of heart after such a blistering performance.

