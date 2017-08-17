Glenn Maxwell can definitely become Australia’s long-term solution for number six spot: Michael Hussey

Glenn Maxwell scored his first Test century in three years against India. (Source: AP) Glenn Maxwell scored his first Test century in three years against India. (Source: AP)

Former Australian middle order batsman Micheal Hussey has hoped that hard-hitting all rounder Glenn Maxwell can perform with the bat in the upcoming tour to Bangladesh and secure his spot in the middle order. Claiming that Glenn Maxwell has the potential to become the linchpin at the number six slot Hussey also said that he needs to score heavily to stake a claim.

“He definitely can (become Australia’s long-term No.6), there’s no doubt he has the talent. It looks like he and Cartwright are fighting it out for the No.6 spot in Bangladesh. He’s got a great opportunity to try and make a spot in the Test team his own. If he piles on a mountain of runs then it’s going to be pretty hard to leave him out for the Ashes.”

Hussey, who was considered as one of the greatest in his position, recalled his experience of playing at the spot and said, “It’s actually quite a tricky role to play because it is hard to get consistency. You have to play in a variety of different situations. Sometimes you come in and the team’s in trouble and you have to resurrect the innings. Sometimes they’re about to take the second new ball, sometimes you’re trying to eke out runs with the tail, sometimes you need to score quickly.”

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade.

