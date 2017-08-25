Glenn Maxwell can be a genuine number six for Australia: Andrew McDonald

Andrew McDonald believes that Glenn Maxwell is a pure technician when it comes to the longer format. (Source: File) Andrew McDonald believes that Glenn Maxwell is a pure technician when it comes to the longer format. (Source: File)

Victoria coach Andrew McDonald has claimed that hard-hitting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has the potential to become the game-changer against England in the upcoming Ashes series.

Speaking to RSN radio McDonald said, “I hope he gets the opportunity (at No.6) in Bangladesh. I think he can be a genuine No.6 and on flat wickets in Australia he could turn games single-handedly.”

Commenting on Maxwell’s application in the longer format, he said, “One thing I think about, with Glenn Maxwell, is we haven’t seen a lot of him in red-ball cricket but he’s a pure technician when it comes to the red ball. He can hold down six for Australia. In red-ball cricket he’s probably got the map. I think where the dilemma for Maxi is in one-day cricket. He’s been up and down the order and the role has always changed. He probably hasn’t had the map in one-day cricket whereas in red ball (cricket) it’s pretty simple for him.”

McDonald also believes that Maxwell should be left to do what he is good at and said, “You’ve got to let him understand the scenarios in certain games and how they’re unfolding, but I think he’s getting better at that. You look at the balance of the side and you’ve got other guys who can play the lower-risk hands and he can be the icing on the cake. Sometimes you’ve got to let him fly and see what he can do. It’s really exciting the way he can turn games.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd