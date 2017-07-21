Glamorgan sign ‘match-winner’ David Miller for T20 Blasts

David Miller will play six matches for Glamorgan. David Miller will play six matches for Glamorgan.

South African batsman David Miller is on his way to Glamorgan to feature in the T20 Blasts. The Welsh county revealed on Thursday that they had signed the 28-year-old for six T20 Blast matches, starting this Sunday against Essex and finishing with the August 4 clash with Surrey.

“We are delighted to sign David Miller for a six-game stint in this year’s T20 Blast campaign,” said Glamorgan’s chief executive, Hugh Morris. “David is a fine batsman, with a wealth of experience in T20 cricket. He is a match-winner and a finisher, proven to be one of the most destructive batsman in the game at both domestic and international level.

Miller, who already has plenty of experience in the Blasts having represented Yorkshire and Durham, will link up with compatriot Colin Ingram at Glamorgan. The Natal-born batsman has a wealth of international experience in one-day and Twenty20 cricket and was one of the Proteas’ star performers at the 2015 World Cup, notching 324 runs as South Africa made the semi-finals.

