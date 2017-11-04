Giles Clarke set to step down as ECB president

Giles Clarke has been credited with transforming English cricket. (Source: AP) Giles Clarke has been credited with transforming English cricket. (Source: AP)

Giles Clarke is all set to step down as the president of the England Cricket Board (ECB) in the coming year. This development comes on the backdrop of a change in governance in the English board. Clarke, who became the chairman of ECB in 2007, assumed office as a president in 2015. But the reduction of the size in board members will witness him stepping down from the helm. The ECB is also set to introduce a maximum term limit of nine years in accordance with governance requirements of UK Sport and Sport England,

Giles Clarke has been credited with transforming English cricket but not always for the better. Nigel Hilliard, the Essex chairman had spoken to Telegraph about Giles and said, “People are very black and white on Giles. He can be a bit of a bull in a china shop, and he’s never really got on with the press. But it’s a lot easier being his friend than his enemy, as many have found.” Earlier there had been reports of Giles Clarke assuming the role of chairman of the International Cricket Council.

Recently Giles Clarke was in the news as he was instrumental in bringing back cricket to Pakistan. Clarke had lent support for a Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore despite terror attacks in the country.

