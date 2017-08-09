Getting sacked by England helped me save my relationship, says Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen said that it was tough to maintain a relationship as he was gone from home for 10 months in a year. (Source: Twitter) Kevin Pietersen said that it was tough to maintain a relationship as he was gone from home for 10 months in a year. (Source: Twitter)

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen said on Tuesday his national cricket team did him a huge favour by sacking him as it saved his marriage and also allowed him to pursue his dream of working for wildlife.

Married to former Liberty X singer Jessica Taylor, Pietersen said that it was tough to maintain the relationship as he was gone from home for 10 months in a year. He did not want to be a lousy father. “England did me a favour in sacking me in 2014 because it has helped me with my relationship with my kids no end. I didn’t want to be a lousy dad.

“For the birth of my son Dylan in 2010 I had to fly back from playing in the Caribbean, see him being born then get a helicopter to Gatwick the next day to play in a semi-final for England. I was absent. Jess has been a rock to me but we’ve had tough times.”

He added, “I was under strict protocols. They tell you where you have be, you have to ask to do this and that. I had the best time playing for England. I wouldn’t live here if I didn’t love England.”

“There have been hurdles. I was under the microscope. That massive fallout I had with England raised my profile and assisted and enabled me to turn a bad thing into a good thing,” added the former cricket great.

A wildlife activist, Pietersen has been campaigning against the killing of Rhinos. “I’ve achieved a lot in cricket but being part of stopping these animals dying out could top it all.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd