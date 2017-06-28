Get fit or get out, says Sri Lanka Sports Minister to cricket team

The typical body fat for a cricketer was 16 per cent but Jayasekara said that Sri Lankan players were found to have over 26 per cent. (Source: AP) The typical body fat for a cricketer was 16 per cent but Jayasekara said that Sri Lankan players were found to have over 26 per cent. (Source: AP)

The Sri Lankan government issued an ultimatum to the members of the national cricket team to get fit in three months or be booted out. Members of the Sri Lankan cricket team were recently found to be unfit for their upcoming series against Zimbabwe which starts on Friday. The country’s Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera said, according to AFP, that he is “making an exception this time.”

The typical body fat for a cricketer was 16 per cent but Jayasekara said that Sri Lankan players were found to have over 26 per cent. AFP reports that he warned that any player found to be having more than 16 percent body fat won’t be allowed to play for the country.

The ultimatum also comes in the wake of the suspended one-year ban and fine of 50 percent of match fees slapped on Lasith Malinga after the pacer called Jayasekara a “monkey.” His decision to speak with the media in the first place was in itself a violation of the rule in which contracted players aren’t allowed to interact with the media.

Unlike the BCCI, Sri Lanka Cricket, the body that governs the game in the country, is under the mandate of Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Sports and the national team is approved only after the final word of the Sports Minister.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App