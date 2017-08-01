Geoffrey Boycott gets ‘surprise news’ while commentating, watch video

Geoffrey Boycott was pranked live on air during BBC Test Match Special. (Source: Twitter) Geoffrey Boycott was pranked live on air during BBC Test Match Special. (Source: Twitter)

England’s legendary batsman and now a commentator for BBC’s Test Match Special, Geoffrey Boycott has his unique and interesting ways of presenting information and he is not one to filter himself when it comes to outspoken views. He’s also someone who barely musters a laugh with a straight face resonating with his style and personality.

On Monday, he had reason to chuckle and so did the people around him while commentating on the fifth day of England against South Africa Test at The Oval which the hosts went on to win by 239 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

While commentating alongside legendary BBC presenter Jonathan Agnew, Boycott who played 108 Tests for England was presented with some baffling ‘news’ that his 100th century – that came at Headingley – was being struck down under a new statistical update under the ICC. Someone from within the production team handed Agnew a piece of paper which the BBC cricket commentator and a Member of the British Empire (MBE) claimed was a press release.

Here is how the exchange unfolded:

Agnew: Further to the recent request from the South African government, the ICC has now considered the question of downgrading of all statistics including runs and wickets from the series played between England and the Rest of the World in 1970. The ICC agrees that the series was played against the spirit of the Gleneagles agreement and that in the interests of keeping cricket free from political interference, all matches will be removed from First Class records.

Boycott: That’s ridiculous. That’s a load of tripe!

Andrew Samson (Test Match Special statistician): You got a century in that series didn’t you?

Boycott: The last match, yes. I only played two Tests then.

Samson: There’ll be a bit of a problem there if that is taken out…

Boycott: It wasn’t a Test match hundred anyhow. It was a Test match… but it was taken out by the ICC. So it wasn’t a Test match.

Samson: I think I see what Aggers is alluding to here, because your 100th hundred would now become your 99th hundred.

Boycott: Isn’t that ridiculous? Write to him [the ICC spokesperson], he’s an idiot… There might be others who got a hundred, and other records that you’ll have to…

Agnew: But yours was at Headingley… It was special!

Boycott: Of course it was.

Agnew: Now hang on, I’m being serious a minute. What date was Geoffrey’s 100th hundred?

Boycott: 11th of August, 1977

Agnew: So, you haven’t got anything planned for that, have we? We’re not doing anything special?? [40th anniversary]

Boycott: We’re having a do at our house. 180 people and we’re raising money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Agnew: We’ll have to cancel it?

Boycott: We can’t cancel it. It’s all sold and done! That’s a mess, an absolute mess!

Agnew: It’s also a complete wind up!

Boycott: Is that right? You muppet! It’s never?! Is that a wind up? You muppet, Agnew! I’ll get you for that.

He's such a bugger that @Aggerscricket – I'll get him back! And everyone else involved @bbctms! Muppets! http://t.co/tPlcdPzZh5 — Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) July 31, 2017

Following the wind up, Boycott took to his Twitter account and wrote, “He’s such a bugger that @Aggerscricket – I’ll get him back! And everyone else involved @bbctms! Muppets!”.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd