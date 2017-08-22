Geoffrey Boycott apologises after racist remarks

Geoffrey Boycott, arguably the best defensive batsman of his generation, played for Yorkshire from 1962-1986 and had a stint as county captain. (Source: Express File) Geoffrey Boycott, arguably the best defensive batsman of his generation, played for Yorkshire from 1962-1986 and had a stint as county captain. (Source: Express File)

Former England legendary batsman Geoffrey Boycott has apologised after making racist remarks where he suggested he needed to ‘black up’ to get a knighthood. He made the crass comment to VIP guests at the day-night Test against West Indies in Edgbaston. But he has since apologised on Twitter by ‘apologise unreservedly’ for his comments. Among the 11 West Indian cricketers knighted are Sir Curtly Ambrose, Sir Garfield Sobers and Sir Viv Richards.

At a Q&A session during a break in play at Edgbaston on Saturday, the BCC Test Match Special Commentator said knighthoods were handed out like “confetti” to West Indies greats.

Boycott told Sky Sports presenter Gary Newbon, hosting the session: “Mine’s been turned down twice. I’d better black me face.” It was followed by an uneasy silence at a gathering in Birmingham where diners, including several black guests, had paid nearly £300 each for a luxury hospitality package.

Waheed Saleem, who was in the audience of the Q&A when Boycott made the remarks, told BBC Sport: “I was completely disgusted. I don’t think anyone saw it as a light-hearted joke. I was absolutely gobsmacked.”

Following the condemnation, Boycott tweeted, “Speaking at an informal gathering I was asked a question and I realise my answer was unacceptable. I meant no offence but what I said was clearly wrong and I apologise unreservedly. I have loved West Indian cricket my whole life and have the utmost respect for its players,” he wrote in three part tweets.

Tweet 1 of 3: Speaking at an informal gathering I was asked a question and I realise my answer was unacceptable… — Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) August 22, 2017

Tweet 2/3: I meant no offence but what I said was clearly wrong and I apologise unreservedly.. — Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) August 22, 2017

Tweet 3/3: I have loved West Indian cricket my whole life and have the utmost respect for its players. — Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) August 22, 2017

The last England cricketer to be knighted for services to the sport was Sir Ian Botham in 2007. Before that it was Sir Alec Bedser in 1997.

