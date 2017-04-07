Geoff Lawson to apologise on air, pay damages to Marlon Samuels

Marlon Samuels. Marlon Samuels.

It’s been a season for Aussies rendering apologies, but this one promises to be the most expensive yet. Former Australian fast bowler Geoff Lawson and broadcaster 2KY have agreed to “settle” the defamation case filed against them by Marlon Samuels while also “issuing a full apology” and paying undisclosed “substantial damages” to the West Indian batsman.

According to the legal statement, which has been accessed by The Indian Express, the apology to Samuels is due to be broadcast on air at a time to be agreed.

Samuels had filed the case last July citing ‘erroneous, malicious and unjustifiable comments’ that Lawson had made about him accusing him of being ‘tied up with gangs in Jamaica’ during a radio show on April 4, 2016. According to the Jamaican’s statement, the defamatory comments were made by Lawson in a radio podcast, ‘Big Sports Breakfast’ a day after Samuels had led West Indies to their second World T20 triumph in Kolkata.

“He’s tied up with some shady people back in the West Indies….he’s a guy you don’t muck around with on or off the field. He’s from Kingston, Jamaica, it’s one of the murder capitals of the world…he’s tied up with gangs there, it goes well beyond cricket,” Lawson was quoted as having told the radio podcast in the statement.

According to London-based barrister, Suzette Thompson, who represented Samuels for the lawsuit, “These comments were published and aired without proper journalist research, nor was Samuels contacted to give his views on the damaging remarks about his character. We are delighted that Lawson and the Big Sports Breakfast radio have now settled and are issuing a full apology and agreed to pay substantial damages to Marlon.”

Samuels said: “Through this case, my intention was not only to defend my integrity and image as a international cricketer, but also the values I have defended all my career. I also wish to avoid any public figure from making insulting or false allegations against an athlete using the media, without any evidence or foundation and to go unpunished.”

It’s learnt that the Jamaican will be donating some of the proceeds of the damages to the Marlon Samuels Society for the Blind in Jamaica and a few other charities.

