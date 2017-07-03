Geeta Basra wishes ‘best life partner’ Harbhajan Singh on his birthday; see pic

Geeta Basra wished Harbhajan Singh on his 37th birthday. (Source: Express Archive) Geeta Basra wished Harbhajan Singh on his 37th birthday. (Source: Express Archive)

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh turned 37 on Monday and wife Geeta Basra had a special message for him. Geeta on her Instagram account wrote, “Happy burrdayyyy Pati Dev.. love you 😘❤️🎉🍰🌹👋👏🍺 #bestlifepartner #soulmate #birthdayboy @harbhajan3.”

The two tied knot in the year 2015 in Jalandhar. The 35-year-old off-spinner and Basra completed the wedding after a long relation. The couple chose traditional attires for the ceremony.

Harbhajan has been out of the Indian side for quite a while and last played for India in March 2016 in a T20I match but he has been a part a total of 103 Test matches where he has picked 417 wickets. While in ODIs, he has picked 269 dismissals in 236 ODI matches. It’s not only his wickets that make Harbhajan a special player for Indian side but also it’s his hard-hitting abilities with the bat lower down the order. The right-hander has scored two hundreds in the longest format including the best individual score of 115.

In 2001, he became the first Indian bowler to pick a hat-trick in Test cricket. Bhajji achieved the feat against Australia after he scalped Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warner on consecutive deliveries. Interestingly, India were later asked to follow on their innings in Kolkata.

Riding on VVS Laxman’s batting heroics India managed to score a mammoth total of 657/7 and later won the match by 171 runs.

