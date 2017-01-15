GCA announces Rs 3 crore for victorious Gujarat Ranji team

Gujarat Cricket Association has announced Rs 3 crore for their historic win over Mumbai in Ranji Final. Gujarat Cricket Association has announced Rs 3 crore for their historic win over Mumbai in Ranji Final.

The Gujarat Cricket Association has announced Rs 3 crore as incentive for victorious Gujarat Ranji team which won the prestigious domestic tournament for the first time this season.

Led from the front by Parthiv Patel, Gujarat defeated 41-time champions Mumbai by five wickets to lift their maiden Ranji Trophy title in Indore.

Talking to PTI, GCA vice-president Parimal Nathwani said: “This is in addition to Rs 2crore from BCCI.”

Gujarat had once before reached the final in 1950-51, but were defeated by Holkar team at Indore.

Nathwani describing the triumph as a historic win.

“Gujarat team led by Patel created history by winning the Ranji trophy for the first time in last 66 years,” he said.

GCA president Amit Shah, who is also the BJP resident, congratulated Gujarat team for their historic achievement.