Latest News
  • Gautam Gambhir’s second daughter has a very unique name, Twitterati wants to know the meaning

Gautam Gambhir’s second daughter has a very unique name, Twitterati wants to know the meaning

Gautam Gambhir, who was recently blessed with his second daughter, took to social media and shared a picture of his two little angels where he also revealed the name of the newborn.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:July 13, 2017 6:04 pm
Gautam Gambhir, gambhir daughters, Gautam Gambhir daughters name, Cricket news, Indian Express Gautam Gambhir was blessed with Aazeen on May 1, 2014 while the second daughter was born on June 21, 2017.
Related News

Gautam Gambhir, who was blessed with his second daughter in the previous month, took to social media to announce her name. The left-handed batsman posted a photo of his two daughters on Instagram and Twitter where his first daughter Aazeen is holding the newborn in her arms.

The picture that Gambhir posted is bound to bring a smile on anyone’s face. His first daughter Aazeen is holding her younger sibling in her arms in the picture, that has sent social media abuzz. With the picture announcing the name of his second daughter, Gambhir wrote, “Two little princesses who rule our hearts, Aazeen and Anaiza!” He was blessed with Aazeen on May 1, 2014.

The Kolkata Knight Riders captain, who got married to Natasha in October 2011, is an active figure on social media. He recently congratulated Mithali Raj for becoming the first woman to score 6000 runs in the Fifty-overs cricket. He also described the Indian captain as ‘true champion’.

Fans poured wishes on his social media accounts and also asked the Delhi-lad to brief them with the meaning of Anaiza.

Gambhir last played for India in 2016, in the first Test match against England. However, he has not featured in the limited overs formats since 2013.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I back myself to finish the game 