Gautam Gambhir to support education of slain Jammu & Kashmir cop Abdul Rashid’s daughter

Gautam Gambhir has pledged to support the education of slain Jammu and Kashmir cop ASI Abdul Rashid's daughter. Rashiddied in a militant attack in Anantnag last month.

Published:September 5, 2017 2:36 pm
gautam gambhir, gambhir support, gambhir kashmir, gambhir army, zohra cop daughter, india news, sports news, indian express Gautam Gambhir has vowed to bear the education expenses of slain J&K cop’s daughter. (Source: Express Photo)
Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday pledged to fund the education of Zohra, the daughter of a slain Jammu and Kashmir cop ASI Abdul Rashid. Five-year-old Zohra lost her father in a militant attack in Kashmir’s Anantnang district in August.

Gambhir said he would help the young girl realise her dreams and support her education for life. “Zohra,I can’t put u (you) 2 (to) sleep wid (with) a lullaby but I’ll help u (you) 2 (to) wake up 2 (to) live ur dreams. (I) Will support ur (your) education 4 (for)lifetime#daughterofIndia,” Gambhir said in a tweet.

ASI Abul Rashid was killed on August 28 when militants fired at him at Mehandi Kadal in Anantnag district. Pictures of little Zohra crying inconsolably over the coffin of her father then went viral on social media. “Zohra,plz [please] don’t let those tears fall as i [I] doubt even Mother Earth can take d [the] weight of ur [your] pain. Salutes to ur [your] martyred dad ASI,Abdul Rashid,” tweeted Gambhir.

This is not the first time that Gambhir has helped the security forces and made a grand gesture. In April, he donated his IPL prize money with Kolkata Knight Riders to CRPF’s Sukma attack victims.

