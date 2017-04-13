Gautam Gambhir supports army again, says for every slap on my jawan, lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives

Gautam Gambhir supports army. (Source: PTI) Gautam Gambhir supports army. (Source: PTI)

The outrage against the Kashmir youth hitting and slapping Indian paramilitary personnel, who were returning after election duty, in Kashmir prompted many sportsperson to express themselves on the issue. The latest to join the list is cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who took to Twitter to express his opinion on the Kashmir issue.

Known for his free-speaking mind, Gambhir posted two tweets condemning the act of the youth and said that “For every slap on my army’s Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives (sic)”.

The left-handed batsman also said that any person who demands “Azadi” can “leave now” and claimed that Kashmir is “ours”, using the hashtag “Kashmirbelongs2us”.

For every slap on my army’s Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours. #kashmirbelongs2us — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 13 April 2017

In his second tweet, Gambhir reminded the “anti-Indians” what the Indian flag stands for. “Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron – fire of our anger, white – shroud for jihadis, green – hatred 4 terror,” he wrote in his tweet.

Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron – fire of our anger, white – shroud for jihadis, green – hatred 4 terror. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 13 April 2017

Gambhir’s support for the soldiers in Kashmir who were man-handled by the mob and slogans like “India go back” were shouted at the paramilitary personnel is not the first time. Even in the past, he has voiced his support for army jawans.

Earlier, he too came in support of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the former Indian Navy officer who was given a death sentence in Pakistan.

Stand up for your countrymen, especially when they devote their life for the country’s safety! #KulbhusanJadhav pic.twitter.com/HBZPnDQXPp — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 12 April 2017

Gambhir is currently part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad which is playing the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. On Thursday, Kolkata are playing Kings XI Punjab at the Eden Gardens.

