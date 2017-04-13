Latest News
  • Gautam Gambhir supports army again, says for every slap on my jawan, lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives

Gautam Gambhir supports army again, says for every slap on my jawan, lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives

Gautam Gambhir comes in support of the paramilitary soldiers who were man-handled by youth in Kashmir.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 13, 2017 3:28 pm
gautam gambhir, gambhir, kashmir, kashmir voilence, army in kashmir, gambhir twitter, gambhir army jawan, india news, kashmir news, india, sports news, cricket news, ipl news, cricket, indian express Gautam Gambhir supports army. (Source: PTI)

The outrage against the Kashmir youth hitting and slapping Indian paramilitary personnel, who were returning after election duty, in Kashmir prompted many sportsperson to express themselves on the issue. The latest to join the list is cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who took to Twitter to express his opinion on the Kashmir issue.

Known for his free-speaking mind, Gambhir posted two tweets condemning the act of the youth and said that “For every slap on my army’s Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives (sic)”.

The left-handed batsman also said that any person who demands “Azadi” can “leave now” and claimed that Kashmir is “ours”, using the hashtag “Kashmirbelongs2us”.

In his second tweet, Gambhir reminded the “anti-Indians” what the Indian flag stands for. “Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron – fire of our anger, white – shroud for jihadis, green – hatred 4 terror,” he wrote in his tweet.

Gambhir’s support for the soldiers in Kashmir who were man-handled by the mob and slogans like “India go back” were shouted at the paramilitary personnel is not the first time. Even in the past, he has voiced his support for army jawans.

Earlier, he too came in support of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the former Indian Navy officer who was given a death sentence in Pakistan.

Gambhir is currently part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad which is playing the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. On Thursday, Kolkata are playing Kings XI Punjab at the Eden Gardens.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Bachpan mein bahut golu-golu sa tha. Toh hume laga ki cricket khelne se bachcha fit ho jayega 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

11th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

12th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

13th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

14th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

15th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi