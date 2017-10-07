Ranji Trophy 2017: Gautam Gambhir slams 40th first-class hundred

Gautam Gambhir brought his 40th first-class hundred. (Source: File) Gautam Gambhir brought his 40th first-class hundred. (Source: File)

Delhi opener, Gautam Gambhir once again led from the front with the bat as he slammed his 40th first-class century on Saturday against Assam. In a sublime inning which featured 14 boundaries, Gambhir once again showed his fighting spirit as he first saw off the initial threat and later dominated the opposition bowlers. The veteran Indian batsman brought up his hundred in 179 balls hitting 17 fours in the process on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Assam.

He showed a lot of patience, waiting for the loose deliveries. The southpaw also played some attractive shots square of the wicket as well as in front. So far Gambhir has played 186 first-class matches in which he has scored more than 14,000 runs at an average of 48.97 with a best of 233. He also has 65 first class fifties to his name. Meanwhile, after bowling out Assam for 258 in the first innings Delhi rode on Gambhir’s to reach 196/2 after tea.

Teams:

Delhi: Gautam Gambhir, Unmukt Chand, Milind Kumar, Nitish Rana, Ishant Sharma(c), Dhruv Shorey, Anuj Rawat(w), Navdeep Saini, Pulkit Narang, Manan Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya

Assam: Abu Nechim, Gokul Sharma(c), Arup Das, Krishna Das, Pallavkumar Das, Rishav Das, Swarupam Purkayastha, Sibsankar Roy, Tarjinder Singh, Wasiqur Rahman(w), Rahul Singh

