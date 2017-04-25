Gautam Gambhir on Chhattisgarh Naxal attack: ‘Someone needs to pay for it’

Gautam Gambhir is the captain of the KKR team in the on-going IPL. (Source: PTI) Gautam Gambhir is the captain of the KKR team in the on-going IPL. (Source: PTI)

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir has time and again called for action to be taken against those who attack India’s defence forces – be it the Border Security Forces (BSF) or Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). After the attack in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district in which 25 CRPF jawans were killed, Gambhir asked for action and response in retaliation to the loss of lives. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Chattisgarh, Kashmir, North East,do v need more alarm bells or r we a deaf state?Life of my countrymen isn’t cheap,someone needs 2 pay 4 it.” The tweet saw over 2,000 retweets and over 6,000 likes at the time of writing.

On Monday, in a deadly Maoist ambush against a CRPF team that was helping in building the roads in the Sukma region, 25 jawans were killed and six were left injured. The incident happened only 2 kms from the CRPF camp. The 99-member team of soldiers was significantly outnumbered by the 300 Naxals in the region laced with rocket launchers and AK47s.

After the attack, six injured CRPF jawans were air-lifted and taken to Raipur for further medical treatment. Some of them are believed to be critical.

On Tuesday, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh laid wreath to honour the CRPF personnel.

Earlier, Gambhir had spoken out after a video showed an Army officer being heckled and kicked by an unidentified youth with the taunts of “Go India, Go Back” in Kashmir. The video was believed to have been shot in Budgam during the bypoll for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat. At that time, Gambhir had tweeted, “For every slap on my army’s Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours. #kashmirbelongs2us. Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron – fire of our anger, white – shroud for jihadis, green – hatred 4 terror.”

