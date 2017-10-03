Patriotism should not come with a shelf life: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir is presently the captain of IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders. (Source: IPL archive) Gautam Gambhir is presently the captain of IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders. (Source: IPL archive)

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir said that patriotism should not come with a ‘shelf life.’ He emphasised that one should be patriotic throughout the year and not just on January 26, August 15 or October 2 which are observed as Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti respectively. In a tweet on Tuesday, he said, “Seems Aug 15th,Jan 26th &Oct 2nd have 24 hrs shelf life/expiry date. Not xpecting 365-days jingoism but subtle patriotism shud always throb.”

Seems Aug 15th,Jan 26th &Oct 2nd have 24 hrs shelf life/expiry date. Not xpecting 365-days jingoism but subtle patriotism shud always throb. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 3, 2017

Gambhir has often expressed his support for the defence forces. The cricketer has, on many occasions, come out in aid of the families affected by violence and terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir. In early September, he announced that he would fund Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Abdul Rashid’s daughter Zoha’s education for a lifetime after he was killed in Anantnag on August 28. Previously, the Gautam Gambhir Foundation launched a free community kitchen in West Delhi while also protesting the inaction over Gorakhpur tragedy in which dozens of new-born babies had died due to lack of oxygen supply at a hospital run by the Uttar Pradesh government.

