Gautam Gambhir’s hillarious advice to newlywed Zaheer Khan sets Twitter on fire

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan tied the knot with his fiancé Sagarika Ghatge on Thursday. The couple, who were engaged in May this year, had a registered marriage. Wishes have started pouring out from all corners to wish a happy future to the newly-married couple. But one among them has caught everyone’s attention. The tweet from Gautam Gambhir.

Gambhir, who is often known for his serious behaviour, on and off the field, wrote a hillarious tweet in which he adviced the former left-arm seamer to “only duck”. “Congrats @ImZaheer @sagarikavghatge on d marital knot. Finally there is someone who can bounce Zaheer too. Bro I can tell u from experience never hook or pull, only duck or sway out of line. Right @YUVSTRONG12 @harbhajan_singh?,” he wrote.

Congrats @ImZaheer@sagarikavghatge on d marital knot. Finally there is someone who can bounce Zaheer too. Bro I can tell u from experience never hook or pull, only duck or sway out of line. Right @YUVSTRONG12@harbhajan_singh? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 23 November 2017

Gambhir’s tweet elicited hillarious responses from twitterati who hailed the left-hand batsman’s words of advice.

The news of the marriage was confirmed after first marriage photo of the couple was posted by Head of Business and Brand marketing for Khan’s Prosport Fitness Studio, Anjana Sharma. “And its done…my last partner in crime…@zaheer_khan34 @sagarikaghatge …let the party begin,” she wrote in an instagram post.

Khan and Ghatge hosted a party in Mumbai on Friday in which several former Indian cricketers were in attendance. Sachin Tendulkar came with his wife Anjali and had Parthiv Patel, former bowler Ajit Agarkar and spinner Harbhajan Singh for company. Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech was also present but Zaheer’s good friends Yuvraj and Angad Bedi were absent. The couple will host a wedding reception on November 27 in Mumbai at Taj Mahal Palace and Tower in Mumbai. The 39-year old announced his retirement from cricket in 2015. In his cricketing career, the seamer played 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 200 T20 Internationals.

