A lot of credit needs to go to MS Dhoni for handling the lows remarkably, says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has defended Dhoni and said that credit needs to be given where it is due. (Source: BCCI) Gautam Gambhir has defended Dhoni and said that credit needs to be given where it is due. (Source: BCCI)

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has been in the limelight since his patchy innings in the second T20I against New Zealand. While former players like VVS Laxman have gone on to suggest that it was time for Team India to look for other options in the shortest format, veteran Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir has defended Dhoni and said that credit needs to be given where it is due. “You need to give credit where (it’s due). (At times) People have criticized his (MSD’s) captaincy. What he has done for Indian cricket, not a lot of people have done that, especially the way he handled the lows.” the Delhi lad said.

Stating that Dhoni is someone who can handle the boys remarkably well especially when the chips are down, the southpaw added, “It is very easy to handle the highs. But the way he has handled the lows has been remarkable. Especially in Australia and England (2011-12) where we were hammered (4-0) and still being as calm as he was, not showing too many emotions, (for that) I think a lot of credit needs to go to MS,” Gambhir said while speaking at a weekly TV show of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

“I have played under Sourav (Ganguly), Rahul (Dravid), Viru (Virender Sehwag) and MS (Dhoni). I felt, I enjoyed a lot under MS. (We) had great fun; we are around the same age as well. He was pretty chilled out. He kept things very simple which was very good,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd