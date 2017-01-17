Gautam Gambhir, Mohammad Kaif speak in support of Zaira Wasim

Zaira Wasim has been defended from wrestler Geeta Phogat whom the actor essayed in Dangal. Zaira Wasim has been defended from wrestler Geeta Phogat whom the actor essayed in Dangal.

Zaira Wasim, the 16-year-old girl who played young Geeta Phogat in the Aamir Khan starer ‘Dangal’, has come under the firing line on social media for meeting Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. After the pictures of their meeting went viral, she earned social media’s scorn as Mufti called her a “Kashmiri role model.”

Since then, Wasim, who hails from Srinagar, has posted two Facebook posts while explaining her position. She has then gone on to delete these posts but not before many had read and responded to it. Social media trolls called both her and Mufti as “Indian agents”.

“I am being projected as a role model for Kashmiri Youth. I want to make it very clear that I do not want anyone to follow in my footsteps or even consider me as a role model. I’m not proud of what I’m doing and I want everyone, especially the Youth, to know that there are real role models out there whether they be in this time or history. To even consider me as a role model would be disgracing them and their disgrace would be our disgrace,” she wrote in the first post.

In the next post, she sought forgiveness by writing: “I want to apologise to all those people who I’ve unintentionally hurt… especially considering that what had happened over the past six months.”

Geeta Phogat herself has come to her defence by saying, “She shouldn’t be scared as the nation is with her… There’s no need for Zaira to issue an apology. She has not done anything wrong. We have made the nation proud by winning medals. It is a proud moment for the citizens of the country. Zaira has worked hard to play my role.”

Now, cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Mohammad Kaif have also come to her defence. The Delhi captain, Gambhir, has called it a case of “sexual bias” and questioned out loud whether bigger stars such as Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan would be questioned if doing the same.

Kaif, on the other hand, asked a question many have asked: “What wrong did she do?”.

Gambhir tweeted, “To me whole @zairawasim episode smells of sexual bias. Can someone say d same thing 2 @aamir_khan @BeingSalmanKhan @iamsrk? Men will be men. Insecure 2 see a girl like @zairawasim get wings. Sadly we think “Maahri Choriyan AAJ B Choron se kum hain.” @aamir_khan.”

On the other hand, Kaif wrote: “Such a shame that Dangal superkid #ZahiraWasim had to apologise. What wrong did she do ?”

On Tuesday morning, Aamir, who played the character of Mahavir Phogat, also came to Wasim’s defence.

