Gautam Gambhir, KP Bhaskar, present their cases to DDCA administrator

Gautam Gambhir said he had questioned KP Bhaskar’s selection policies. (Source: Express file) Gautam Gambhir said he had questioned KP Bhaskar’s selection policies. (Source: Express file)

The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) administrator Justice (Retd) Vikramjeet Sen today met senior player Gautam Gambhir, chief coach KP Bhaskar and manager Shankar Saini to hear out their respective version on the altercation that took place during Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Saini has submitted his manager’s report to the administrator with detailed mention of the incident.

After Delhi finished their disastrous campaign, there was a dressing room altercation between Bhaskar and Gambhir. There were allegations that Gambhir had abused Bhaskar, something that former India captain rubbished.

Infact, Gambhir counter-alleged that Bhaskar was making youngsters insecure and playing with careers of youngsters like Unmukt Chand, Nitish Rana and Pawan Negi.

It was learnt that Justice Sen may form an enquiry committee but on his part he declined to comment anything at the moment.