Gautam Gambhir joins debate on national anthem in cinema halls

Gautam Gambhir expressed his opinion on national anthem in theatres. (Source: Express Archive) Gautam Gambhir expressed his opinion on national anthem in theatres. (Source: Express Archive)

Gautam Gambhir on Friday expressed strong views on the ongoing debate of standing for national anthem in movie theatres. The left-handed batsman took to Twitter to ask how tough it is to stand for the national anthem for less than a minute.

His question was for all those who stand in long queues outside restaraunts and clubs but do not have the patience to stand up while the national anthem is being played. “Standin n waitin outsid a club:20 mins.Standin n waitin outsid favourite restaurant 30 mins.Standin for national anthem: 52 secs. Tough?”

Standin n waitin outsid a club:20 mins.Standin n waitin outsid favourite restaurant 30 mins.Standin for national anthem: 52 secs. Tough? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 27 October 2017

Gambhir has often expressed strong views on patriotism and nationalism. In an interview earlier this month, the Delhi cricketer had said that one should be patriotic throughout the year and not on selected days like Republic day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti. He has often expressed support for the defence forces. The Gautam Gambhir Foundation launched a free community kitchen in West Delhi last month.

The Southpaw has scored over 10,000 international runs for India. In a career spanning over a decade, Gambhir scored 5238 runs in 147 ODI matches at an average of 39.68.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd